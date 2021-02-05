I have always been a frugal student. I took extra part time jobs and paid for my college. Never took a loan. Now with a great pain in my heart I realize that all of my efforts were in vain. I could have taken the damn loan, and Biden would forgive it all.

I remember my classmates who were taking federal loans and focusing on study. I on the other hand was a idiot not to take advantage of the student loans. REGRET!!! Now Biden is going to forgive all those easy going students with loans, and I feel like an idiot.

I feel like I’m being punished for being extra frugal, sitting on beans and rice all these years. Damn. I should have taken a loan, and eat whatever I wanted. Punishment for being extra responsible.

Does Biden’s proposal include reimbursing students who paid money for their tuition?