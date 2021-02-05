I had asked this question on StackOverflow - but no luck.

I want to be able validate the performance figures of a Managed Investment portfolio fund i.e. Spaceship-Universe

The fund provides info about the various companies/stocks that it holds across the globe, for example 273 different companies in the Universe portfolio. An investor can invest say $1,000 and this is invested across the 273 companies on a fractional basis. For example 0.26% of the investment is held in Abbott Laboratories stock.

I know all 273 company names that and example amount $1000 is invested into, but I would like to all track the companies in Google Sheets, to validate Spaceship's performance figures.

Is there a way I can parse/scrape global stock exchange data to determine the company/stock ticker and which I can then track using the GoogleFinance function in Google Sheets?

Obiviously, I can manually Google search each security to determine the stock ticker. For example Abbott Laboratories's ticker is 'ABT' on the NYSE. However, it would be nice to have a more elegant, automated and ever-green solution.

Thanks