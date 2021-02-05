I last worked for this company in August of 2019. I am trying to file my taxes for 2020. I received a W-2 for 2020 because I received a direct deposit from this company in March of 2020. I believe this happened because I was an hourly employee whose timesheet needed to be approved by their manager. I believe some of my hours sat in limbo for seven months. I don't have any inside contacts at this company and they have 100,000 employees (very bureaucratic). This employer is in another state so I would prefer not to file another state tax return. How should I proceed?