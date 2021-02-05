0

According to, (https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/stock-loan-fee.asp) , as more shares are shorted, the total supply of lendable shares is decreased since fewer shares are available to borrow.

But the same shares that have been shorted can apparently be borrowed & shorted again according to (Can a single share of stock be shorted multiple times?) -- which seems to contradict the shrinking supply reasoning. Isn't this a theoretically infinite supply since there is apparently no limit?

How is the borrow rate then being influenced by the supply of lendable shares being decreased as short interest rises if there's nothing to prevent already shorted shares from being lent over & over again?

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
femto is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

femto is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.