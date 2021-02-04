0

Is there a way to know given a stock symbol which sector it is related to?

ie; bioscience or mining or construction or manufacturing?

For example:- if APPL is the stock how can I related that to manufacturing or finance or construction?

0

No, in the US, at least, because ticker symbols are only based on the name of the company.

(Besides, big companies can be in multiple sectors; this was quite common in the "conglomeration craze" of the 1960s.)

2
  • Not by a fixed scheme, but perhaps by lookup with an API to a data provider? – nanoman 32 mins ago
  • @nanoman that's a completely different question, probably off-topic (either due to being a software recommendation or a programming exercise). – RonJohn 4 mins ago
0

Stock symbols do not reflect the sector that a company is in.

They may reflect the type of security (based on the suffix) such as the exchange it trades on, a preferred stock, a warrant or right, ADR, units, etc.

