Is there a way to know given a stock symbol which sector it is related to?
ie; bioscience or mining or construction or manufacturing?
For example:- if APPL is the stock how can I related that to manufacturing or finance or construction?
No, in the US, at least, because ticker symbols are only based on the name of the company.
(Besides, big companies can be in multiple sectors; this was quite common in the "conglomeration craze" of the 1960s.)
Stock symbols do not reflect the sector that a company is in.
They may reflect the type of security (based on the suffix) such as the exchange it trades on, a preferred stock, a warrant or right, ADR, units, etc.