0

Can I withdraw 90% of my 401k funds (I'm under 59 years of age) under the new stimulus bill that was signed in December 2020? Even though the CARES act expired, according to this article https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/new-stimulus-deal-overview-of-major-90043/ it says: Similar to the CRD provisions under the CARES Act, qualified disaster distributions:

Are not subject to the 10% early distribution excise tax under Section 72(t) of the Internal Revenue Code;
Will not be treated as violating any distribution restriction under the tax-qualified retirement plan or IRS;
May be repaid to a tax-qualified retirement plan or IRA by the participant within three years, and such repayment will be treated as

a tax-free rollover; Will result in income spread over three years, unless elected otherwise by the participant (and unless recontributed and rolled over); and Will not be treated as eligible rollover contributions for purposes of mandatory income tax withholding and notice requirements.

﻿
New contributor
zwdev2 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

zwdev2 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.