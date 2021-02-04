-3

Smart contracts are a cornerstone of a new, decentralized economy. Smart contracts have the potential to revolutionize industries like gambling, trading, loans, legaltech, collectibles, money-transfer and many more.

Right now, Ethereum is the leading smart contract platform. But Ethereum is plagued with scalability-problems, and therefore many competitors are trying to overtake Ethereum. However, I argue that there is only room for a small number of smart contract platforms in the long run. Therefore, I predict that many Ethereum-competitors will die just because of the numbers. The reasons are as follows:

  • A smart contract platform needs to build large network-effects in order to be valuable, so any successful smart contract platform needs to have a large marketshare.
  • Building and maintaining a smart contract platform is a huge and complex engineering effort, which leads to high barriers of entry.

So my question is which smart contract platforms are going to survive in the long run. My current favorites are:

  • Ethereum 2.0
  • Cardano (ADA)
  • Polkadot

But those are not the only candidates. For example, there are platforms like "Dfinity" where I also see a huge potential. So what is your feeling on the future of smart contract platforms?

