I was trying to understand the business structure of stock trading companies. If you set up an LLC, you have to pay tax on capital gains.

When you trade (buy and sell stocks) in the name of another person, how do you show that the profit/loss should be directed to the person who was buying the stocks and not the LLC?

Is there any document which you need to file? What happens if the person buying the stock is anonymous in bitcoin exchanges? How should the LLC show its tax?