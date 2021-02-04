I'm curious if there's anyone selling cash covered puts and covered calls for income. If so, what is your monthly gross return in percent and how long have you been doing it?

I'm considering selling cash covered puts and covered calls using the Wheel strategy on companies I like.

I already have a couple different branches of passive income through real estate and other investments. I also work full time.

I think the Wheel strategy might be another good investment leg based on my personal experience with selling puts. However, I haven't scaled it up yet.

One way about it I'm thinking about is earning a year in advance. So anything I earn this year would be my income for next year. That takes some of the pressure off if the market turns down.

Is anyone else doing this for regular income?