I know that a stock price (like any price on a free market) is determined by supply and demand: If there is more demand than supply for a certain stock its price will raise and vice versa.

However, my question is who really moves the price? Is there some mechanism that lowers price if there is no buy order in a certain amount of time?

This answer to a similar question states that

If no new buyers come in at current price, price shifts down to buy orders on the order book at lower prices.

My understanding is that the order book is basically a list of prices someone would accept to buy/sell for. But doesn't this only happen if someone really fills an order at a lower/higher price (a limit order?).

If I go to a broker's website, check the price and think a certain stock is too expensive and I will not buy, does this move prices at all (supposed everyone would do this and not fill limit orders)?

In an offline (consumer) market the situation is usually that a retailer does not get offers that differ from the price. He lowers it if noone is buying.