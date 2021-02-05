12

Recently I have seen a lot of online courses about how to become an Amazon seller. They promise a huge monetary gain but it looks very strange to me.

Can someone gain a lot of money only by selling stuff on Amazon or is this just a way to sell an online course?

    Some Amazon sellers have found it more profitable to sell courses about selling stuff on Amazon than actually selling stuff on Amazon. Anyone who is promising huge profits is lying unless you have a unique well-positioned product. The dropshipping space is oversaturated and has very thin margins when properly accounting for risks. – amon 11 hours ago
    Rule of thumb. Whenever someone tries to offer you a way to get rich quick, then that way either requires a lot of work, a lot of special skills, is a risky gamble or does not work at all. – Philipp 10 hours ago
    anecdotally I knew a couple who did Amazon Selling as part of their income, the gist of their experience was that it was a lot of work, and didn't end up quite being enough to pay their bills, but it did give them the flexibility to move into contracting positions for jobs they enjoyed – Bitsplease 9 hours ago
    @amon Once one has established a well-deserved reputation, selling digital courses based on that reputation (compared to selling physical products or even YouTube episodes) is going to be like printing money, meaning that even by taking the most optimistic view of the course author, selling courses is likely to be more profitable than the business covered by the course. And that makes sense: why else would a successful business owner teach their competitors? – jpaugh 8 hours ago
    If you're selling someone else's products then it's a Ponzi, err Pyramid, err money laundering, err Multi-Level-Marketing scheme as the you kids would call it and odds are that the course is free. If it's a course showing you how to become a marketplace seller and this is something you're interested in then it might be worth a look. – MonkeyZeus 8 hours ago
You have to pick the right products and find a niche nobody else sees.

It's worth a course, because kitting out as an Amazon seller is technically complex. You need to set up a seller account and create listings (not really any harder than eBay). But then, you'll want to seriously consider shipping your items into the Amazon Fulfillment warehouses so your items ship with Prime. That's complicated - do you ship to one warehouse or many? Do you commingle your stock with other sellers, so your buyer gets the nearest item, or do you barcode YOUR specific items so the buyer gets only your stock? How do you analyze whether it's worth paying to keep slow moving items in the warehouse? How do you get them back (or do you, even)? All that to say, it's complicated.

Examples of niches that are swamped:

  • Buying cheap crud off Alibaba in 1000 quantity and selling it in singles. Frankly the people doing this are mostly large Chinese operations, and you could never compete with them.
  • Buying stuff at Trader Joes by the crate and selling it in 1-6 quantity. Everybody does that and margins are razor thin.

So it really depends on what product area you're good at, and whether you can offer something special that people will want.

    IOW, "business is hard". – RonJohn 9 hours ago
  • 15
    Also, if a product takes off, Amazon usually has a replica made under their AmazonBasics brand. – Simon Richter 8 hours ago
  • @RonJohn "In other words"? – Clockwork 7 hours ago
    @Clockwork correct. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
    @Simon Richter: Or they would just buy the item from the manufacturer and sell it themselves. Or the manufacturer would sell direct on Amazon... – jamesqf 6 hours ago
You probably have things backwards. You start by having products you want to sell, and then if you think Amazon may be the right way to sell it, then you try to find out how Amazon works, and that's where courses may be useful (or not).

There's no magic "I become an Amazon seller and I suddenly make money" formula. You need to find products to sell. You need to find people to buy them from. You need to buy them (i.e. pay them). You need to have the stuff shipped to Amazon. If it comes from abroad, you need to handle taxes and duties and be sure they comply with local regulations. You have to create your seller account. You have to create listings for all products, with pictures, description, all sorts of details. You need to select prices, and possibly adjust them constantly. You have to handle support requests. You probably need to do some advertising (either on Amazon or elsewhere) to bring customers in. And of course you have all sort of tax-related stuff on top of that, including probably setting up a company and a bit of accounting.

It's just a business like any other. A combination of a good idea, good execution, and hard work could make you rich. Or could swallow all your money if you're not prepared or try to sell the wrong product, or sell it at the wrong price or forgot about many of the small details that can make or break a business.

Amazon just simplifies a lot of things for you: it lets you relatively easily be present on one of the biggest stores in the world (if not the biggest), they will handle payments, they can handle shipping out to customers faster than you could ever do it yourself. But you'll be just one of millions of sellers, selling a few of the millions of products on the store.

