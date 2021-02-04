I have been reading that there are various tax laws that prevent one from doing things like locking in one's short term gains on a stock by purchasing (or selling) options, or resetting one's cost basis by selling and repurchasing a stock. Does this also apply if one of the accounts is tax sheltered and the other is not?

For instance, suppose I purchase a stock in an IRA and it appreciates in value. I then sell the stock but immediately repurchase it at about the same price in a non-tax sheltered accounts. Does this effectively reset my cost basis so I don't have any tax on the original gain since all the gains were in the IRA? What if it was a wash sale where I sold in my regular account and re-bought in the IRA?

Likewise, suppose I buy a stock and it skyrockets, but I'm concerned about it crashing before I can hold it for a year. If I sell immediately I could incur substantial taxes because it would count as ordinary income. If I sell options against it to lock in the gain it also counts as ordinary income even if the options are long term.. But what if I hedged the stock by selling options in an IRA account and the stock crashes. Does this bypass the taxes because the gains were in a tax sheltered account?

Even if I used two non-sheltered accounts this would apply, but does it make any difference if one of the accounts is tax sheltered?

Assume that in both cases the IRA is a Roth IRA, so I effectively pay no taxes on the gains, even when withdrawing.