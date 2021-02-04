0

I have made a little calculation in my computer which does this:

$total_theoretical_profits_in_USD = $my_current_Bitcoin_fortune_in_USD - total_amount_in_USD_that_I_have_ever_spent_on_buying_Bitcoin;
$theoretical_monthly_salary_in_USD = $total_theoretical_profits_in_USD / $number_of_months_since_early_2013_when_I_first_bought_a_Bitcoin;

In my case, $theoretical_monthly_salary_in_USD is currently $4,390 USD.

According to my simple mind, that would mean that, between early 2013 and today (2021), I've "made" $4,390 USD per month.

But, of course, I realize that I haven't "made" that at all. It's just a theoretical number which, if I had spent it (whether directly or by converting it to fiat first), the number would be lower than it currently is, so I never actually "had" that money. Also, the price has gone up and down, so this is a "perfect linear" curve... I think. So an average. Plus I've bought every now and then for these years in between, but that's included in the calculation (I believe).

Can I use this number for anything meaningful? Is there any way that I could get $4,390 USD per month from now on by doing something risk-free? Without spending the coins? (Assuming that the Bitcoin curve stays on this average climb.)

Since I currently get in less than $1,000 fiat per month in total, this would be "living a rich life" to me. More than 4x what I currently have would enable me to actually afford a place to live, and eat something other than oatmeal porridge for every meal...

I don't know how much of that I would have to pay in taxes, but even if they would eat 50%, that's still over twice the amount I have now.

