This answer establishes that Health Savings Accounts (HSA) can be used to pay for co-payments and deductibles.
Suppose that instead footing a co-payment bill with my HSA debit card, I use my HSA to pay for the entire medical bill before insurance, because I'm going to a medical office that asks me to process insurance claims on my own.
Is it okay for me to pay the full bill (e.g.: $600) on my HSA debit card, and then get reimbursed afterwards with my insurance company so that the actual charge is only copay (e.g.: $60)? (The reimbursement would go to my bank account, not the HSA.)
Would this be an example of an HSA Mistaken Distribution? (Something seems off with this situation because it could possibly allow me to avoid more income tax than if I was paying only the partial bill.)