I'm new to stocks & stackexchange. I was wondering if anyone could answer a few questions that I've been unable to find clear answers to in online sources. I appreciate any help.

GME is at over 226% short interest according to https://finra-markets.morningstar.com/MarketData/EquityOptions/detail.jsp?query=14%3A0P000002CH&sdkVersion=2.58.0

How is this interest paid out? : Is short interest applied to the price at which the stock was originally shorted or the current price? Is it compounded? Is the broker paid by the shorter every day, week, month?

Is it possible to estimate the short interest being paid out?: Is there anyway to know or estimate when and at what price the stock was shorted & how much is total being paid out by the shorters in interest?