say I bought a stock @ $100. According to my exit profit strategy i'd want to sell it @ $150, so I could make a stop order @ $150 (correct me if that's wrong). But if I also want an exit loss strategy in case the stock ever falls below say $90, could I also make a stop order @ $90 and have these two orders active (GTC) simultaneuous, with the other expiring whenever the first one is fulfilled?