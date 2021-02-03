0

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/form1099div.asp (mirror) says:

Banks, investment companies, and other financial institutions are required to provide taxpayers with a 1099-DIV by Jan. 31 each year.

However, I see in my Fidelity brokerage account that the Form 1099-DIV is not available yet:

We're waiting for final tax information from multiple issuers. Your form is delayed because we're waiting for information from ISHARES CALIFORNIA MUNI BOND ETF(CMF), VANGUARD WHITEHALL FDS HIGH DIV YLD(VYM), and 3 more issuers. We'll email you as soon as this form is available.

enter image description here

enter image description here

If a broker in the US does not provide Form 1099 by its due date (January 31), what penalty do they face, and can the client be compensated?

