Which of Stocks, Bonds, Real Estate, Bitcoin, Gold, are not subject to devaluation of money?

You have a lot of controversial claims buried in your question, but I'll just directly tackle the fundamental misunderstanding I see, in that you think stock investment is subject to inflation:

"For stocks, it seems growth stock and dividend earning stocks might be different too: if the dividend earning stock is very much tied to cash, won't it devaluate too?"

The stock market represents ownership of public companies. People buy and sell ownership of these companies based on (in theory) the ultimate value of all future cash flows that such ownership will provide. That means dividends and liquidation proceeds. Companies that pay no dividends [probably because they can use every scrap of cash to keep investing in the same business model] just have a growing balance sheet, and they will ultimately either be bought out [giving owners a cash payout or perhaps shares in the acquiring company]. In that sense, dividends are not 'income' in the economic sense, they are just shaving off accrued profits in and exchanging them into cash to be delivered to shareholders.

So yes, dividends are paid in cash, but those cash payments are made at future dates in time. The cash that will be paid by TSLA as a dividend in the future doesn't even exist yet; they still need to earn revenue to be able to generate excess profits to pay future dividends.

In that way, any non-cash investment (including things like money market funds, if interest earned is near inflation) is basically unaffected by inflation of cash itself, as long as it isn't the ultra-rare "hyperinflation" that must always be watched for by central banks. This is the fundamental flaw of asking for BTC to be a replacement of cash - the true long-term economic costs of inflation only really hold true if you have a stack of cash under your mattress, not if you spend your money or invest it.

And of course, I can't answer a question which lists bitcoin without adding that I do not believe it has any inherent value, and unlike fiat currency, it cannot pay a tax debt to the government, so its value is highly suspect [hence the massive volatility - called "deflation" when the price goes up, and humorously "inflation" when the price goes down].