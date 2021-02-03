Shorting seems like winning out of others' misery

Shorting is simply the opposite of buying, other than the quantitative risk (a short position has no upside loss limit). If you buy a stock and it drops, the short wins and you get the misery. If share price goes up, you win and the shorter gets the misery. There's nothing unfair about that.

If I understood correctly, shortly put: it used to be more regulated, now it does not seem to be that regulated and it is not clear what type of regulation would be effective. ... I do not understand why shorting is not more regulated.

You'll have to be more specific about what that is. Are you referring to the replacement of the Uptick Rule with the Alternate Uptick Rule?

I saw that many posted blamed the big shorting as immoral and creating a lot of problems in the market. I tried to find out more and reached this short article which explains why shorting is legal.

There are plenty of articles out there that explain the benefits or shorting. Many will agree with the concept, many will disagree.

some other stocks temporarily plummeted because the hedge funds had to sell big time to cover the losses incurred by the squeeze

Here's a loose construction from the other side. Suppose I'm a hedge fund investing in quality stocks on full 50% margin. IOW, I have $300 million and I buy $600 million worth of stocks. In bad judgement, I sink $200 million into stock XYZ because I think it's a sure winner.

It's March of a year ago and the market tanks 33%, taking me down to the long minimum margin requirement of 25%. Unfortunately, I'm also dead wrong about XYZ and it plummets a lot more than 33%. I get a margin call and I can't raise additional cash or provide additional marginable securities to meet the margin call. I close the short XYZ position but I also have to sell some other stocks in order to meet the margin call. Those other stocks temporarily plummet because of my attempt to survive (does that sound like Melvin Capital's actions?).

So what's the problem here? Instead of shorting, buying is a bad thing? Investing is a bad thing? Is it that being a hedge fund is a bad thing? Can I blame my problem on the CEO of XYZ. Can I blame panicked sellers for driving the market down 33%?

Some commonality in both scenarios is using margin, taking too large a position in one stock and bad judgement. I'm responsible for all of that and I got spanked for that.

Shorting isn't a bad thing, nor is investing. Abusing the position is.