0

Don't know how to mark the stock sold on Yahoo finance. I marked a minus sign before the shares numbers but yahoo says it is a short. Please help. Thanks...Young

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Young is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Young is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.