What is the practical difference in terms of gambling between wagering on the future score of a sporting match and wagering on stock market derivatives based on indices, such as the future value of the SPX (by trading call and put options on the SPX) or the future value of the VIX (by trading VIX futures)? The SPX and the VIX are both metrics; there are no underlying assets other than the price of the option or future itself. Like sports gambling, when one trades SPX options and VIX futures there is only an exchange of money on whether the prediction was right or wrong. No?
Someone holding the actuals, the SPY equity, can hedge with sell-side SP or ES futures. Someone planning to buy the SPY in the future, as when some funds are due to arrive, can hedge with buy-side SP or ES futures. – S Spring 4 mins ago
With sports betting, you are pretty much guaranteed to lose money in the long run. The house has to make money which means the people betting have to lose money on average.
OTOH stocks are more or less guaranteed to continue to increase in value over the very long term. When buying index funds you are thus guaranteed to keep making money over the long term.
If you are doing short-term stock trading, then it is much easier to lose money and that is closer to sports betting, but overall the odds are still better with stocks than with sports.
1Sports-wagering operations essentially matches the wagers and takes a commission. Both sides of the wager can't lose. – S Spring 2 mins ago
1st paragraph good. 2nd paragraph, not so good; "When buying index funds you are thus guaranteed to keep making money over the long term" is just not true, if for no other reason than in the long run, we're all dead. money.stackexchange.com/questions/134024/… – RonJohn 58 secs ago