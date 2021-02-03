With sports betting, you are pretty much guaranteed to lose money in the long run. The house has to make money which means the people betting have to lose money on average.

OTOH stocks are more or less guaranteed to continue to increase in value over the very long term. When buying index funds you are thus guaranteed to keep making money over the long term.

If you are doing short-term stock trading, then it is much easier to lose money and that is closer to sports betting, but overall the odds are still better with stocks than with sports.