I have a realised profit for the current year of $1000. (On which I will be required to pay taxes).

I have another position that is unrealised (still holding the stock) that is negative $1000.

Now if I liquidate this losing position I would not have to pay any taxes. (Ending balance $0 profit).

Now the question:

What if after selling the unrealised position I immediately buy the same exact position (and manage to get the same price).

Am I still on the hook to pay taxes or is my taxable amount still $0 for that year?