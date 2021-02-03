1

I have a realised profit for the current year of $1000. (On which I will be required to pay taxes).

I have another position that is unrealised (still holding the stock) that is negative $1000.

Now if I liquidate this losing position I would not have to pay any taxes. (Ending balance $0 profit).

Now the question:

What if after selling the unrealised position I immediately buy the same exact position (and manage to get the same price).

Am I still on the hook to pay taxes or is my taxable amount still $0 for that year?

You will still owe taxes on your gains of $1000.

This is covered by the Wash-Sale Rule.

The wash-sale rule prohibits selling an investment for a loss and replacing it with the same or a "substantially identical" investment 30 days before or after the sale.

This is not tax fraud, unless you claim the loss despite the rule.

