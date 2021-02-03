I understand the math behind the VIX calculation is relatively complex but I believe the concept is relatively simple. If I understand it correctly, the VIX is calculated in part by aggregating the prices of SPX calls and puts between 23 and 37 days into the future. To get the result (the VIX itself), is that aggregated price then compared to the current price of the SPX and the greater the difference (plus or minus, doesn't matter), the higher the VIX?