Suppose that I want to invest X amount of cash in stocks, with the goal of doubling the value of my portfolio inside a given time period. This is notoriously hard, in particular there is no full-proof (100% certain) way of doing it. One could perhaps do some statistics to evaluate the probability of this event actually happening, averaging over all the possible stock investment in the past.

Suppose now that I'm interested in the reverse process, that is investing in stock to lose half of my portfolio value inside a given time period.

Is losing value actually simpler than gaining money or is the process symmetric?

I'm only allowed to use publicly available informations on the stock market.