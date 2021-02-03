0

Suppose that I want to invest X amount of cash in stocks, with the goal of doubling the value of my portfolio inside a given time period. This is notoriously hard, in particular there is no full-proof (100% certain) way of doing it. One could perhaps do some statistics to evaluate the probability of this event actually happening, averaging over all the possible stock investment in the past.

Suppose now that I'm interested in the reverse process, that is investing in stock to lose half of my portfolio value inside a given time period.

Is losing value actually simpler than gaining money or is the process symmetric?

I'm only allowed to use publicly available informations on the stock market.

Is it easier? Sure. Is it absolutely, positively 100% guaranteed? No.

For any security, there is a spread between the bid and the ask price. So if you buy and sell a stock and the price hasn't moved, you end up with slightly less money than you had when you started. If you look for stocks with relatively high spreads because they are relatively illiquid and rapidly bought and sold shares in order to not impact the price, you'd expect to lose money with each cycle. Now, you might get unlucky and the price might increase by more than the spread in the time between your two trades getting executed. But the vast majority of the time you'd lose money. Assuming the time span you have is long enough to allow you to have millions of these buy-sell cycles, the odds that you'd be able to lose half your money are very high.

But since we're talking about odds, it is, of course, possible that you'd get unlucky and end up holding a stock that shoots up in price in the fraction of a second you're holding it and you end up losing much less than expected. Just as it's possible that you walk into a 7-11, buy a single lottery ticket, and end up winning the billion dollar jackpot.

