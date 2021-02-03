0

From the headline coverage, the options trading is made out to be a Main Street vs Wall Street phenomenon: or even sensationalized to average Joe vs banksters.

But it seems that the hedge fund keeps a low profile: Plotkin doesn't go on the air to the extent of Dalio or Ackman. Moreover, with an institutional client-base of mostly endowments and charities, it seems Melvin Capital is mostly managing assets that are explicitly for goodwill and higher education. Their website is rather basic; I couldn't find a detailed AUM breakdown for how much is philanthropic capital.

I'm sure all the fine print is in order when an asset owner mandates out to a hedge fund, but surely there is a moral component to this.

Essentially my question boils down to: if it's public knowledge that this hedge fund is managing a large amount of philanthropic capital, are investors on the other side of the trade acting as barriers/exploiters of the goodwill?

