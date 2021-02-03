Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 37 mins ago. Improve this question

I'm an the kind of investor who likes to maintain financial positions and I usually spend a lot of time analyzing companies to invest in for a long term.

Here in Spain I have been using Plus500 for a few month and I noticed 2 things I didn't like,

The big majority of their products are CFDs and I would actually like to buy socks, not derivatives CFDs fees are enormous, and to actually profit I have to sell in short periods of time

So, basically I am looking for a broker that lets me but actual socks, relative low fees, big international portfolio (to buy Indian, Chinese and American financial products) and most importantly, available in Spain

I saw freetrade was actually good, but it is not available in Spain