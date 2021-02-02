0

I'm trying to understand which of the following limit orders would be filled first.

Let's say for argument's sake stock X is $11.00, person A makes a limit buy for 1 stock X at $10.00 at 10:00am market open and it hasn't been matched. At 3:30pm person B makes a limit buy for 1 stock X at $10.00 and its not matched. At 3:31pm the market price of stock X hits $10.00. And someone makes a market sell of 1 stock X.

Whose order is filled first? Person A or Person B? Would the filling criteria differ from exchange to exchange or do all exchange operate on the same matching rules.

﻿
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.