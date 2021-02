After a Ryanair flight cancellation and several e-mails, they've sent a cheque.

Well, I have no physical bank account in UK and have no idea how to claim money from it; I have a Revolut account, the one that I used to pay. Plus, I suspect I will have to pay a fee to do it if I go in a bank.

Can I respond to the e-mail telling them I don't want to go out of my home and I want to receive the money on my Revolut account?