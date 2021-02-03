I own a single family in NYC, Queens. I have mortgage on that property. My Zone permits 3 Family house. I would like to demolish the single family and build a 3 unit property. Can any one tell how does it work? Will my mortgage company let me do it? Or I have to pay off the house first then build it? Please help me. Thanks
How does paying off the mortgage work if I demolish a home and rebuild another home on the property?
- The existing mortgage is for that house on that land.
- It's (almost certainly) an "owner-occupied" mortgage.
Thus, you'll have to talk to the bank. They'll want you to refinance the property (which pays off the original loan) with a new "commercial" mortgage (probably at a higher interest rate).
3Could also add a note that any refinancing would need total equity in the demolished property to be sufficient to cover construction costs, or other similar security being provided by the bank. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 hours ago
Grade - huh, makes sense – Fattie 7 hours ago
3Probably need a construction loan rather than an investment loan or a combination of loan types. Don't just talk to your current lender, talk to other lenders to to see what they can offer you. It's important to shop lenders in general, but much moreso the less boilerplate your situation is. – Hart CO 6 hours ago
1You would probably want to go directly to a commercial lender, rather than your current one, which is probably focussed on home mortgages. Part of the construction loan would be paying off the current mortgage. – jamesqf 3 hours ago
Not sure how it works in NYC, but where I am, lenders will accept the projected final value of construction as security, rather than just the equity of the property after demolition. Specifically this has helped keep the loan/value ratio down on my construction loan – Fred Stark 11 mins ago