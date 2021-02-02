1

I own a single family in NYC, Queens. I have mortgage on that property. My Zone permits 3 Family house. I would like to demolish the single family and build a 3 unit property. Can any one tell how does it work? Will my mortgage company let me do it? Or i have to pay off the house first then build it? Please help me. Thanks

﻿
  1. The existing mortgage is for that house on that land.
  2. It's (almost certainly) an "owner-occupied" mortgage.

Thus, you'll have to talk to the bank. They'll want you to refinance the property (which pays off the original loan) with a new "commercial" mortgage (probably at a higher interest rate).

﻿

