I own a single family in NYC, Queens. I have mortgage on that property. My Zone permits 3 Family house. I would like to demolish the single family and build a 3 unit property. Can any one tell how does it work? Will my mortgage company let me do it? Or i have to pay off the house first then build it? Please help me. Thanks
Asked
Active today
Viewed 29 times
0
- The existing mortgage is for that house on that land.
- It's (almost certainly) an "owner-occupied" mortgage.
Thus, you'll have to talk to the bank. They'll want you to refinance the property (which pays off the original loan) with a new "commercial" mortgage (probably at a higher interest rate).