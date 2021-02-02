I am interested in buying a small business for $150K. In order to finance the acquisition, I plan to use funds from my personal brokerage account (TD Ameritrade). I will sell $150K in stocks from the brokerage account then use the cash proceeds to purchase the assets of the target business. This will result in my having to pay capital gains tax on the stock sale. Instead, is it possible for me to exchange my stocks for the assets of the target business and thus avoid paying capital gains tax? If this is possible how is it typically structured and does it offer any tax advantages to the seller? The stocks in question are S&P 500 and DJIA index ETFs.