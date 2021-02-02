0

So, I'm enrolled in a local community college as a dual-credit student (basically that mean I can complete high school courses in college to get a college degree and high school diploma simultaneously), and as such, I'm a minor.

A few weeks ago I received an email from the college saying that they needed someone to share notes with other students in a class I'm in, and that they would pay for them (not much, around ~$100). I'd like to do this, but I'm not sure if I can since I'm a minor. They sent me some forms I had to fill out (Agreement to Purchase class notes and a W-9), and the main one I'm not sure about is the W-9 form. Am I allowed to fill this out and sent it back to them as a minor, or do I have to do something else (get a parent/guardian to sign it maybe?), or am I not able to do this?

Thanks in advance.

  • Hopefully someone on here knows if this is a plain scam. – Fattie 24 mins ago
  • 1
    well they have college email addresses and the prof of my class notified us about this opportunity so I don't think it's a scam – sun234 22 mins ago
  • gotchya @sun234 - it was worth checking !! – Fattie 9 mins ago

