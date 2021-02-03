I’ve never heard of this kind of arrangement with a college student. Assuming this is a legitimate offer from the college, there shouldn’t be any issue with you doing this as a minor.

Because they have asked you to fill out a W-9 form, you know that they intend to pay you as an independent contractor, not an employee of the college. This means that they will not be taking any tax out of what they pay you. By signing it, you are simply telling them that you are giving them your correct Social Security number and that you are a legal US citizen or resident alien. It is not a contract.

The “agreement to purchase class notes” is a contract, however. Generally, minors can sign contracts, but they are not legally enforceable against the minor, and the minor can void the contract at any time. So the college might ask your parents to sign it. Or they might not; they might decide that the likelihood of you going back on your agreement is too low to worry about.

This income would go on your tax return next year. However, at the amount of money you are talking about, you would not be required to file a tax return unless you have another source of income. The filing requirements are found in the Form 1040 instructions.

It sounds like a neat way to earn a little money and help your fellow students while doing something you’d be doing anyway (attending class and taking notes). Have fun!