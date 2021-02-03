4

So, I'm enrolled in a local community college as a dual-credit student (basically that mean I can complete high school courses in college to get a college degree and high school diploma simultaneously), and as such, I'm a minor.

A few weeks ago I received an email from the college saying that they needed someone to share notes with other students in a class I'm in (those that have accessibility difficulties, mainly), and that they would pay for them (not much, around ~$100). I'd like to do this, but I'm not sure if I can since I'm a minor. They sent me some forms I had to fill out (Agreement to Purchase class notes and a W-9), and the main one I'm not sure about is the W-9 form. Am I allowed to fill this out and sent it back to them as a minor, or do I have to do something else (get a parent/guardian to sign it maybe?), or am I not able to do this?

Thanks in advance.

EDIT:

I live in Texas, for reference.

  • 4
    well they have college email addresses and the prof of my class notified us about this opportunity so I don't think it's a scam – sun234 9 hours ago
  • Read the contract, be aware of any extra work you may need to perform, scanning, etc. – Mattman944 2 hours ago
    @Fattie Probably not a scam - this is sometimes done if there's a student with a disability who needs someone else to take notes for them. Ex: lincoln.edu/peer-notetaker-ssd – Joshua Dwire 1 hour ago
  • @JoshuaDwire - yes exactly that's what it's for – sun234 57 mins ago
I’ve never heard of this kind of arrangement with a college student. Assuming this is a legitimate offer from the college, there shouldn’t be any issue with you doing this as a minor.

Because they have asked you to fill out a W-9 form, you know that they intend to pay you as an independent contractor, not an employee of the college. This means that they will not be taking any tax out of what they pay you. By signing it, you are simply telling them that you are giving them your correct Social Security number and that you are a legal US citizen or resident alien. It is not a contract.

The “agreement to purchase class notes” is a contract, however. Generally, minors can sign contracts, but they are not legally enforceable against the minor, and the minor can void the contract at any time. So the college might ask your parents to sign it. Or they might not; they might decide that the likelihood of you going back on your agreement is too low to worry about.

This income would go on your tax return next year. However, at the amount of money you are talking about, you would not be required to file a tax return unless you have another source of income. The filing requirements are found in the Form 1040 instructions.

It sounds like a neat way to earn a little money and help your fellow students while doing something you’d be doing anyway (attending class and taking notes). Have fun!

  • Thank you! This was exactly what I was looking for – sun234 5 hours ago
  • 6
    It's a pretty common arrangement if there is a student with disabilities in the class who is unable to take notes. Here's what it looks like where I went to school: counseling.umd.edu/ads/notetaking – Moshe Katz 1 hour ago
  • @MosheKatz That makes sense. It’s a neat idea. Thanks for letting me know about that. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 1 hour ago
YMMV based on location.

What you would be doing by selling your notes is the equivalent of selling a good or product you produced yourself. Since it's not working for a wage, you should have no legal issue doing this, though there may be tax implications if you are claimed as a dependent by anyone else.

The agreement to purchase also presents an issue, as minors under a certain age cannot enter into a contractual agreement on their own.

It's also important (and a given) that you don't misrepresent yourself on government forms such as the W-9. That being said, the W-9 should be the least contentious part of this whole arrangement.

If I were in your shoes, I'd go for it even if I couldn't legally enter a contract. Typically the legality of your signature on a contract only comes up when the contract comes under contention (failure to pay/failure to produce/etc.).

  • Thank you for your answer. As for the location, I am in Texas. – sun234 7 hours ago
  • In Texas, you can legally sign a contract at any age, though the contract may become void if it's determined that the minor signed in error due to inexperience or similar. be sure to check up on the tax situation before proceeding either way. – GOATNine 7 hours ago
  • could you elaborate on what you mean by tax situation? thanks. – sun234 7 hours ago
  • @GOATNine Your statements in your last comment are not correct. The dependent’s income does not go on the claimant’s (parent’s) tax return, it goes on his or her own tax return. And a dependent is not generally taxed at their parent’s rate, either. You may be thinking of the “kiddie tax,” but that is only for unearned/investment income above a certain level. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 6 hours ago
  • @BenMiller-RememberMonica, so as I understand it, I wouldn't have to do anything (like file taxes or such) since the $100 I'd get is under the minimum taxable income level? – sun234 6 hours ago
In most states, you can get a paying job at age 16*, so yes, it's perfectly legal to sell your notes.

* Heck, I had a paying summer job at age 14 (but that was back when only bike racers wore helmets, and kids rode in the backs of pickup trucks).

  • Sure miss those days ... – Fattie 7 hours ago
This sounds like a fairly standard arrangement, often used when there's a student in the class with a disability. For example, here's one college's Peer Notetaker page: https://www.lincoln.edu/peer-notetaker-ssd

The college should be familiar with any legal issues related to hiring a minor, but if it's a W-9, I don't think there would be any. A W-9 means you'll officially be self-employed, so any child labor laws probably don't apply*. Note that you'll probably receive a 1099-NEC and need to pay self employment tax at the end of the year.

Being under 18 may mean the contract isn't enforceable, but I doubt the college would see that as in issue, since they can just not pay you if you don't hold up your end of the contract.

* I'm not a lawyer, so consult a lawyer if you need a legal opinion.

  • +1, Welcome to Money.SE! FYI, if the OP only has $100 in self-employment income, there won't be any self employment tax due. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 50 mins ago
  • @BenMiller-RememberMonica Right, the threshold is around $400 self-employment income for needing to file taxes; however, if they have other income that results in needing to file taxes, I think taxes would be due on the self-employment income even if it's under the threshold by itself. – Joshua Dwire 28 mins ago

