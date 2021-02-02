0

I have a business idea and I'd like to estimate client's willingness to pay me for it. I need to know that an attempt was made to pay but without actually receiving those money. I was thinking about something like providing him with an expired credit card number.

So please tell me how I should go about this.

Additional info: the tested payment will be around $15, must be made online, by a USA/UK resident, from an individual (not a business or a company)

P.S. This is not something fishy, it's just an evaluation of an idea. I don't want those money. I just need to see if this idea is backed by any public interest expressed in money or I should just walk away and start something else.

  • Your question I am finding it hard to follow exactly. However simply (1) send the person 20 bucks (so they are not losing anything) and then (2) ask the person to make the test payment to you. – Fattie 1 hour ago
  • A simple analogy is, with "app store apps" when you have a engineer test the actual for-money payments (in app purchases etc), you just send the person a couple hundred bucks so that they can freely test purchases, without them feeling you are scabbing them for a few dollars. You know? Simplke. – Fattie 1 hour ago
0

If you want to execute your idea as a business, then you can start fundraising for your idea in websites like https://www.kickstarter.com/ and see the response you are getting. Once you get enough money, you can start your idea. You will see, whether your idea is liked by people.

