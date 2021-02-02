I have a business idea and I'd like to estimate client's willingness to pay me for it. I need to know that an attempt was made to pay but without actually receiving those money. I was thinking about something like providing him with an expired credit card number.

So please tell me how I should go about this.

Additional info: the tested payment will be around $15, must be made online, by a USA/UK resident, from an individual (not a business or a company)

P.S. This is not something fishy, it's just an evaluation of an idea. I don't want those money. I just need to see if this idea is backed by any public interest expressed in money or I should just walk away and start something else.