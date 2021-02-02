Will TDA charge me any fees for getting assigned? If yes, how much?

You go to google, you enter "Td Ameritrade Option Assignement Fee" (yes, soooo hard to find) and it shows me a fee table. From TD Ameritrade, which says you should have read there first - after all, they publish their fees.

https://www.stockbrokers.com/review/tdameritrade/fees-features

Options Assignment Fee $19.99

Does seller of Put option need to do anything upon expiry when the Put option expires ITM ?

That would be the buyer, not the seller, as in your original question, YOU are the seller. Anyhow, the buyer has nothing to do as per default options ITM are executed - as the "ITM" part turns to 0 otherwise.

Will my money get deducted automatically and the underlying stock trasferred into my account automatically?

Obviously. You expect them to print out a stock certificate and send it to you with a gift basket? Not that great a basked for $19.99 ;)

You write an option. You are assigned - quite obviously this means that the stocks show up in your account and the money is deducted.