I am using TD Ameritrade platform. Supposed I write a put option (cash backed), and the option expires in the money. Buyer of the option decided the exercise right to buy...
I am okay with getting assigned. As I wanted to get the stock at lower price anyway. In case the put option is OTM, then, I get to keep the premium fee.
Questions;
- Will TDA charge me any fees for getting assigned? If yes, how much?
- Does seller of Put option need to do anything upon expiry when the Put option expires ITM ?
- Will my money get deducted automatically and the underlying stock trasferred into my account automatically?