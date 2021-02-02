0

Imagine there are two companies. Company A invests £1m in Company B. Company B stock price goes up. Company B now has £1m and decides to Invest in company A.

Company A stock price goes up and with the newly invested £1m invests again in company B etc etc

What are the rules to stop this false increase in company stock price?

Your logic doesn't match exactly, because the stock price going up isn't going to happen (because, why should it?)

But let's simplify it a bit:

Imagine there are two companies. For the sake of simplicity, Company A has £1m, Company B has nothing (or nearly nothing, or maybe just £1).

Company A invests these £1m in Company B. For the sake if this, B creates new shares. As B's owners' part of the company is diluted, they have to agree to this, but let's assume they do.

Then B has £1m of cash and invests them in A. In order to make this happen, A creates new shares (the owners agreeing), and is now worth £2m.

At this point, the following happens:

A is worth £2m. It has £1m of cash and £1m of shares in B. A belongs to its original owners (50%) and to B (50%).

B is worth £1m. All this consists of £1m of shares in A (and £1 in cash, but let's ignore that). B belongs to A (£1m) and to its original owner (£1, but let's ignore that as well).

Now what would be the purpose of doing so?

  Thank you so much for your reply. I am however still a little confused on how these things work. In the beginning of the example there was only £1m of "real" money. However at the end of your example [A] is now worth £2m and [B] is worth £1m. How did we manage to go from £1m to £3m? When only £1m of real money exists? – Mark Evans

