According to https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/01/investing/gamestop-robinhood-stocks-explained/index.html the people who made GameStop shares surge in value may be moving onto silver. So let's say the value of silver surged 1600% for a few hours. What would be the best way to sell, say, 1,000oz of silver in the form of coins (which I've been buying over the years) for that inflated price?

Sure, I could sell it on eBay but the price of silver could change through out the course of that auction.

I'm sure "cash for gold" stores under pay people but if there was a 1600% surge (bringing the value from ~$30 to ~$480) I'd be up for selling it to a "cash for gold" place for, say, $30 an oz idk. But is that realistic to expect?

Anyway, those are the only two options I can come up. Am I missing other options?