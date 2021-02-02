If a law does pass that is retroactive, then at worst you could file an amended return to claim the credit.

A more likely scenario, though, is that checks will be mailed to those likely to earn the credit (or there may be some sort of claiming process), with the difference made up for in your 2021 taxes, similar to what they did with stimulus checks. I don't imagine that they would force millions of parents to file an amended return to claim the credit.

An even more likely scenario is that the tax credit will just allow people to adjust their withholding to see the credit in their paychecks, again reconciled when you actually file.

So no, I would not postpone filing your taxes just in the hope that some sort of retroactive tax credit is enacted.