0

My friend has a startup comapny. The company licenses a software for public participation (example: a municipality wants to conduct a survey/discussion between it's citizens regarding changes they want to make, so they create a survey in the software and the public votes).

His company currently works with a big municipality and 2 other smaller organization totalling to about 70K$ a year (45K$ NET).

He says that he chose a PE of 15 (instead of the usual 30 according to him) and he says he will probably add more organizations this year to get to 140K$.

So he wants me to invest in his company right now for an evaluation of 2.1M$ (140 * 15). So I'll be putting in 10K$ to get 0.02 percent.

I wasn't sure about it so I figured I'll ask. I know it's a broad question but I'd like to know if the evaluation could be OK or if it's an extremely good/bad evaluation.

More information: the company was opened 2 months ago but they worked on the software for 6 months, they paid 50K$ for the software, my friend is around my age (27) but he has a partner in the company which is older and has connections in the goverment sector (including municupalities).

Improve this question
New contributor
user106282 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user106282 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.