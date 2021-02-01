After a Ryanair flight cancellation and several e-mails, they've sent a cheque.

Well, I have no physical bank account in UK and have no idea how to claim money from a cheque. Plus, I suspect I will have to pay a fee to do it if I go in a bank.

Basically Ryanair is trying to rape me, metaphorically.

Assuming I don't find a way to force Ryanair to pay me with a transfer on my Revolut account, how can I convert the cheque in money?