There's an article which claims that short sellers + brokers + DTCC sometimes manufactures counterfeit shares through legal and less-than-legal means to attack vulnerable companies and profit from their demise. Some redditors have claimed that GME may have more shares outstanding than it should, and thus that there exist counterfeit shares. I tried to research this claim and found some suspicious numbers which I hope that more knowledgeable folks can explain.

  • According to its balance sheet, as of beginning of last year, GME had issued 64.3 million shares.
  • According to Yahoo Finance, it currently has 69 million shares outstanding.
  • Insiders hold 27.33% of all shares
  • Institutional investors hold 122% of all shares

I understand that the SEC allows market makers/clearing houses to maintain naked shorts which temporarily inflate the number of shares outstanding, but 5 million? Really? That's almost 10% of the total shares! And how is it that insiders + institutions hold nearly 150% of all shares? This is the part that really stood out to me. When I look at the comparable values for, say, AMZN, everything adds up as I would expect.

  • (1) How do you manufacture counterfeit shares through legal means? (2) Yahoo is notorious for bad data so you might want to verify that their numbers are accurate and up to date. (3) You understand that the SEC allows market makers/clearing houses to maintain naked shorts. What's the source of that understanding? (4) "And how is it that insiders + institutions hold nearly 150% of all shares?" Could it be math, brought to you by Yahoo? – Bob Baerker 20 mins ago
  • (1) a market maker is allowed to create a naked short to fill a buy order without first locating a share to borrow. (2) Can you recommend a more reliable source? (3) will update the question with link – Lawnmower Man 13 mins ago

