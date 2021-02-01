I think in US stock market, it is common to be able to borrow 100% and buy the stock, and the margin requirement is 30%.

So if my account doesn't have any stock yet, and the stock is $100 and I put in $100 cash and borrow $100 from the brokerage to buy a total of two shares, what is the exact price that the stock drops to, when it exactly triggers a margin call at that price?

I am guessing $71.42857142857143 or roughly $71.4 and that means an exact 28.571428571428573% or roughly 28.6% drop, but I am not entirely sure, and I will post how I reached it in a few days in the answer if there is no answer that shows the same method I am using.