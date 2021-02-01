1

I think in US stock market, it is common to be able to borrow 100% and buy the stock, and the margin requirement is 30%.

So if my account doesn't have any stock yet, and the stock is $100 and I put in $100 cash and borrow $100 from the brokerage to buy a total of two shares, what is the exact price that the stock drops to, when it exactly triggers a margin call at that price?

I am guessing $71.42857142857143 or roughly $71.4 and that means an exact 28.571428571428573% or roughly 28.6% drop, but I am not entirely sure, and I will post how I reached it in a few days in the answer if there is no answer that shows the same method I am using.

Improve this question
  • Isn't it common that people, when their account has $10,000 of a certain stable, non-volatile stock, they can borrow $10,000 from the brokerage to buy that stock and double the number of shares? – nonopolarity 41 mins ago
  • that's interesting... it has always been like that since the 90's to even now, when I talk to a brokerage firm – nonopolarity 25 mins ago
  • @RonJohn schwab.com/resource-center/insights/content/… For instance, if you have $5,000 cash in a margin-approved brokerage account, you could buy up to $10,000 worth of marginable stock—you would pay 50% of the purchase price and your brokerage firm would loan you the other 50%. Another way of saying this is that you have $10,000 in buying power. – nonopolarity 23 mins ago
  • I see your point. – RonJohn 21 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.