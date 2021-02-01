The principle of a short squeeze is that it makes it difficult to buy stock, so that people who want to cover their shorts have to pay a premium and make the price go higher. Conversely, that should mean that people are holding the stock and not selling it, and so it should not be difficult to find shares to borrow for short selling.

Yet my broker, which should be reasonably big (Schwab), claims that there are no shares available for AMC, GME, BB, NOK, BBBY... Even if I ask for one single share:

"Your request to enter a short sale cannot currently be processed, as there are not sufficient shares available. (DO3094)"

I can short TSLA if I want, so my account is set up properly.