Every resource I've read about how a publicly-traded stock's spot price is determined says that supply and demand is a major component but not the whole pie. I've read about naked shorts (which are now illegal among stocks but apparently still exist in practice in other dubious manifestations) and how counterfeit shares can affect spot price. I've read about short ladder attacks that can apparently "trick algorithms" into driving a spot price down. And I've read other things as well.

That said, when someone sees a publicly-traded stock's spot price as $1.25, for example, is that number identical across all other brokers in real time? Does that mean then that a central algorithm is computing the spot price as a best guess of what it thinks the market value actually is? And if so, what sorts of things are also considered in this algorithm and how transparent is it? Because nothing I've read from authoritative sources says that it's entirely supply and demand.

is that number identical across all other brokers in real time?

It should be very close, or only deviate for a very short time. otherwise there's be an arbitrage opportunity (buy a stock from one broker and sell it through another) that would bring the prices in line. High-frequency traders actually exist to take advantage of short-lived differences across brokers in this manner.

Does that mean then that a central algorithm is computing the spot price as a best guess of what it thinks the market value actually is?

Not at all - it's still driven by supply and demand, materialized through orders placed in the central exchange (e.g. NYSE)

  • So in practice, every broker calculates their own spot prices all using the same central data source from the exchange itself? Why do these articles say that supply and demand is a component of the calculation and not the entire equation itself? – acidgate 21 mins ago
  • Brokers don't "calculate their own spot prices" for exchange-traded instruments, only for non-exchange traded things like corporate bonds. For equities they show you what the "current" bid and ask are at the exchange. That's what you have to pay (or get if you're selling). I can't explain what these articles mean, but it's possible that they're not considering speculation or market manipulation part of "supply and demand". Or maybe they're just avoiding absolute terms. You'd have to link to an actual article for us to understand the context. – D Stanley 14 mins ago
  • If the brokers don't calculate spot prices but merely display prices straight from the exchange then how could there be a disparity of spot prices between brokers? – acidgate 6 mins ago

