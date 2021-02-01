I'm currently self-employed and I have insurance through Massachusetts Health Connector, which is what the Affordable Care Act is called in Massachusetts. I have a good income level so I don't qualify for any financial assistance.

I have been offered a job that includes health insurance. If I take this job, am I no longer able to keep my current insurance and required to switch to the insurance of my employer?

It is hard to find info online because most search results relate to financial assistance for low-income folks and that doesn't apply to my situation.