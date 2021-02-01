0

I'm currently self-employed and I have insurance through Massachusetts Health Connector, which is what the Affordable Care Act is called in Massachusetts. I have a good income level so I don't qualify for any financial assistance.

I have been offered a job that includes health insurance. If I take this job, am I no longer able to keep my current insurance and required to switch to the insurance of my employer?

It is hard to find info online because most search results relate to financial assistance for low-income folks and that doesn't apply to my situation.

You can ask your potential new employer several questions related to their employment benefits:

  • Do they offer health care, and can they give you information about the plan? You are interested in costs, deductibles, co-pays and the like. Some companies have great plans, others not so great plans; some companies pick up none of the cost, some split the costs, others pay the entire premium. They might only give you a one page document, but ask if they have a more detailed document.

  • If the plan they offer is bad, or if your cost is expensive, you can ask if they will offer an additional benefit if you decline the coverage. People decline coverage because their spouse has a better plan, or they have one as retired military. I have known companies to give extra vacation days, or pay a monthly stipend if you decline the coverage.

  • Other medical things you might be interested in are Health savings account, and Flexible savings accounts. Not all companies offer them, and they have specific rules you have to understand. But you should ask.

