I am trying to understand Sharpe Ratio and I have tried to calculate it and compare it with Sharpe Ratio value from Yahoo Finance.
I took daily closing prices for SPY from February 1st, 2018 till January 29, 2021 (inclusive).
Date
2018-02-01 281.579987
2018-02-02 275.450012
2018-02-05 263.929993
2018-02-06 269.130005
2018-02-07 267.670013
...
2021-01-25 384.390015
2021-01-26 383.790009
2021-01-27 374.410004
2021-01-28 377.630005
2021-01-29 370.070007
Calculated daily change:
Date
2018-02-02 -0.021770
2018-02-05 -0.041823
2018-02-06 0.019702
2018-02-07 -0.005425
2018-02-08 -0.037509
...
2021-01-25 0.003944
2021-01-26 -0.001561
2021-01-27 -0.024440
2021-01-28 0.008600
2021-01-29 -0.020020
Mean value of daily change values:
0.0004691536096486628
The standard deviation of daily change values:
0.014525375524599708
Calculated Sharpe Ratio according to the formula: 'square root of 252' x 'Mean value of daily change values' / 'standard deviation of daily change values':
0.512729096352712
According to Yahoo Finance, the 3-year Sharpe ratio for SPY is 0.72, not 0.51.
Question 1. Why I am getting a different value other than Yahoo Finance?
Question 2. As I understood the higher Sharpe Ratio, the better. Why do not investors just calculate Sharpe Ratio for all stocks and invest in stocks with the highest stocks?