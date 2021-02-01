I am trying to understand Sharpe Ratio and I have tried to calculate it and compare it with Sharpe Ratio value from Yahoo Finance.

I took daily closing prices for SPY from February 1st, 2018 till January 29, 2021 (inclusive).

Date 2018-02-01 281.579987 2018-02-02 275.450012 2018-02-05 263.929993 2018-02-06 269.130005 2018-02-07 267.670013 ... 2021-01-25 384.390015 2021-01-26 383.790009 2021-01-27 374.410004 2021-01-28 377.630005 2021-01-29 370.070007

Calculated daily change:

Date 2018-02-02 -0.021770 2018-02-05 -0.041823 2018-02-06 0.019702 2018-02-07 -0.005425 2018-02-08 -0.037509 ... 2021-01-25 0.003944 2021-01-26 -0.001561 2021-01-27 -0.024440 2021-01-28 0.008600 2021-01-29 -0.020020

Mean value of daily change values:

0.0004691536096486628

The standard deviation of daily change values:

0.014525375524599708

Calculated Sharpe Ratio according to the formula: 'square root of 252' x 'Mean value of daily change values' / 'standard deviation of daily change values':

0.512729096352712

According to Yahoo Finance, the 3-year Sharpe ratio for SPY is 0.72, not 0.51.

Question 1. Why I am getting a different value other than Yahoo Finance?

Question 2. As I understood the higher Sharpe Ratio, the better. Why do not investors just calculate Sharpe Ratio for all stocks and invest in stocks with the highest stocks?