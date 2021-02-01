I deposited 500 in my account last week, it cleared this morning and my total funds is 500, settled funds is 500. I bought another stock at 45$ and it went through but I have not been able to buy limit GME at 150$ or any price. Why can I not order a buy GME @150$(or even market) but I can buy other stocks?

This order cannot be accepted because there are not enough cleared funds in this account to cover the requirement for first time trades. Trades may also be subject to share size and principal restrictions. Please consider reducing the size of your trade, or call a Charles Schwab representative at 877-368-8288 if you would like assistance with this trade. (CR315)

Quote at the time of order verification: $277.46 Ask.

Cash & Cash Investments $455.00 Settled Funds $455.00 Mutual Funds $455.00

I also have this issue on TDA with 1000$. I have been able to buy on Fidelity and I have 1500$ in that account. (I have also been able to buy other stocks on TDA but not GME with same issue)