I deposited 500 in my account last week, it cleared this morning and my total funds is 500, settled funds is 500. I bought another stock at 45$ and it went through but I have not been able to buy limit GME at 150$ or any price. Why can I not order a buy GME @150$(or even market) but I can buy other stocks?

This order cannot be accepted because there are not enough cleared funds in this account to cover the requirement for first time trades. Trades may also be subject to share size and principal restrictions. Please consider reducing the size of your trade, or call a Charles Schwab representative at  877-368-8288 if you would like assistance with this trade. (CR315)

Quote at the time of order verification: $277.46 Ask.

Activate to display Buying Power Details Buying Power

Funds Available to Trade

Cash & Cash Investments $455.00 Settled Funds $455.00 Mutual Funds $455.00

I also have this issue on TDA with 1000$. I have been able to buy on Fidelity and I have 1500$ in that account. (I have also been able to buy other stocks on TDA but not GME with same issue)

    What is your question? – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
  • @Bob Baeker Why the heck can I not buy GME but I can buy other stocks when it says I have plenty of funds. They claim I don't have enough funds, yet they show that I have enough funds to cover the buy. They don't say the same with other stocks even and let me buy. The 455$ is because I have bought 1 stock at 45. Why can't I buy another stock at 150$ or 250$ or anything up to ~455$? – ExtensionalUniverse 1 hour ago
    Why not just phone Schwab and ask ? – Fattie 58 mins ago
    Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, Schwab, WeBull, and Interactive Brokers placed varying restrictions on trading GME. Some have been lifted. The most problematic of these is Robinhood which is undercapitalized and required a billion dollar infusion to continue doing business. It amazes me that people remain at Robinhood given that major discount brokers now charge now commissions and offer far more and far better services. – Bob Baerker 58 mins ago
    I’m voting to close this question because we can't speak to all possible situations. The message from their system specifically states to call their Support Line to get more details. – BobbyScon 30 mins ago

