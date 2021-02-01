1

Gnucash defaults limit of backup file to days instead of number of files, so if gnucash is opened for several hours, there could be many backup files. Is there a way to limit the backup of files to a number of files instead of days? So I can specify I want to keep 5 backup files instead of 3 days of backup files (that could end up to few hundred of files in 3 days!!)

  • Why does it matter how many backups there are (presuming they go into a dedicated "gnucash_backups" directory)? – RonJohn 24 mins ago
  • Because I put the gnucash files in a backup dir, where other files that I want to save are located, so when I do a backup, I need to clean the Gnucash files before doing a backup, if there are less files, I could just back them up. – michaelbr 16 mins ago
  • Why not put the gnucash backups in their own dedicated subdirectory under your backup dir? – RonJohn 13 mins ago
    3 files per hour would be the average for a bit under 240 files over 3 days. Are you prepared to keep just the last hour of work backed up? If you made a mistake 2 hours ago, you couldn’t roll back because that backup would have been deleted to keep the number of files down to just 3. – Lawrence 12 mins ago
  • What you can do is space out your backups. Here is a conversation you might find interesting. But backups are so important that I don’t think it would be a good idea to actively work towards reducing their effectiveness - hence just the link rather than an ‘answer’. – Lawrence 5 mins ago

