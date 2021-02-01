1

With the news about the short squeeze of silver currently under way, I have read articles/watched videos where people are talking about how precious metals, silver and gold specifically, are priced much lower than they should be compared to the dollar.

I have very limited knowledge with regards to markets and finance, but the squeeze on stocks and silver caught my interest since it has been all over the news. But I have been wondering. How can a precious metal cost less than it is worth? What evidence is there, if any, of these claims?

EDIT: As requested here are some links that people have shared with me talking about my question:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6fQ8KXw2X4

https://goldsilver.com/blog/amazing-silver-chart-shows-how-undervalued-it-is/

https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/silver-investing/silver-price-is-it-undervalued/

  @RonJohn As requested I shared some links, as I mentioned my understanding is limited so I could be misinterpreting the info presented

