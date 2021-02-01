I am looking resources for self-education on security analysis. I read some books such as Intelligent Investor by Graham and trying to get further knowledge (will be using this knowledge for myself).
What are your goals, and have you determined how securities analysis plays a part? I ask because for many people, significant securities analysis is not as critical as good budgeting and a commitment to regular contributions to a simple retirement plan. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 42 mins ago